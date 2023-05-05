Amtrak trains traveling faster along Springfield route |First Listen

If you use the train in Springfield to get to Chicago or St. Louis, your trip will be faster. Amtrak has received federal approval for the top speed on the route to be 110 m.p.h., up from 90 m.p.h.

Other stories this morning:

* Two more victims of the I-55 dust storm crashes are known.

* A former area police chief and school resource officer in Riverton has been arrested for child pornography.

* The state is suspending the pension of one of the defendants in the Commonwealth Edison bribery trial.

* Horace Mann said a demolition delay on the property at 618 E. Washington in Springfield is over. Work to remove the building is starting.