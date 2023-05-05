© 2023 NPR Illinois
The Capital's NPR News Service
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Amtrak trains traveling faster along Springfield route |First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford
Published May 5, 2023 at 7:28 AM CDT
First Listen logo

If you use the train in Springfield to get to Chicago or St. Louis, your trip will be faster. Amtrak has received federal approval for the top speed on the route to be 110 m.p.h., up from 90 m.p.h.

Other stories this morning:

* Two more victims of the I-55 dust storm crashes are known.
* A former area police chief and school resource officer in Riverton has been arrested for child pornography.
* The state is suspending the pension of one of the defendants in the Commonwealth Edison bribery trial.
* Horace Mann said a demolition delay on the property at 618 E. Washington in Springfield is over. Work to remove the building is starting.

Tags
News First ListenLocal News
Sean Crawford
Email Sean Crawford
See stories by Sean Crawford
Related Stories