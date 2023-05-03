© 2023 NPR Illinois
Four former ComEd execs found guilty of bribing former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published May 3, 2023 at 7:22 AM CDT
  • Four former ComEd execs found guilty of bribing former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan
  • Employees in Illinois House Speaker Chris Welch's office trying to unionize
  • High winds force closure of Interstate 55 again one day after accident caused by blowing dust
  • The Sangamon County Coroner says 64-year-old Donna Romine of Springfield died of a single gunshot wound
  • WBEZ's Dave McKinney recaps the scene following the verdict in the ComEd trial
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
