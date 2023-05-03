Four former ComEd execs found guilty of bribing former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan | First Listen
- Four former ComEd execs found guilty of bribing former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan
- Employees in Illinois House Speaker Chris Welch's office trying to unionize
- High winds force closure of Interstate 55 again one day after accident caused by blowing dust
- The Sangamon County Coroner says 64-year-old Donna Romine of Springfield died of a single gunshot wound
- WBEZ's Dave McKinney recaps the scene following the verdict in the ComEd trial