ComEd's former head boss tries to distance herself from Michael Madigan |First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published April 18, 2023 at 7:25 AM CDT
  • ComEd's former head boss tries to distance herself from Michael Madigan
  • Illinois Senate Republicans say a series of measures would increase business in Illinois
  • An East St. Louis educator named Illinois Teacher of the Year
  • A Western Illinois University student who shot his roommate in 2020 appealed his 18-year prison sentence
  • Springfield's African American History Museum's new Executive Director Nalo Mitchell talks about her goals to move the museum forward
