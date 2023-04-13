© 2023 NPR Illinois
91.9 intermittent outages through this week for maintenance. Stream us at nprillinois.org.
Best selling author testifies in ComEd bribery trial and university strikes continue | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published April 13, 2023 at 7:12 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • Best selling author testifies in ComEd bribery trial
  • Strikes continue at Illinois state universities
  • Several Illinois school districts receive false school shooting threats
  • This year has already been the third deadliest for tornadoes in the past decade
  • The state moves to strengthen protections for patients in state-operated mental health faciltiies
  • Navigator CO2 still moving to get permits for carbon dioxide pipeline
  • Springfield names street in honor of longtime music promoter
  • Ryan McCrady, President and CEO of the SSGA (Springfield Sangamon Growth Alliance) gives an update on the Scheels Sports Complex at Legacy Pointe
