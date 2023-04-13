Best selling author testifies in ComEd bribery trial and university strikes continue | First Listen
- Best selling author testifies in ComEd bribery trial
- Strikes continue at Illinois state universities
- Several Illinois school districts receive false school shooting threats
- This year has already been the third deadliest for tornadoes in the past decade
- The state moves to strengthen protections for patients in state-operated mental health faciltiies
- Navigator CO2 still moving to get permits for carbon dioxide pipeline
- Springfield names street in honor of longtime music promoter
- Ryan McCrady, President and CEO of the SSGA (Springfield Sangamon Growth Alliance) gives an update on the Scheels Sports Complex at Legacy Pointe