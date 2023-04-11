The state's economy continues to grow, but slowly and more top stories | First Listen
- The state's economy continues to grow slowly
- A measure to give abused and neglected children their own representation moving through the legislature
- Governors State faculty will strike today
- Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has filed a lawsuit against multiple companies that manufacture PFAS
- Legislation aims to require retailers to take cash for items under $750
- Village of Sherman Trustee Sean Bull talks about recovery efforts following Sherman tornado