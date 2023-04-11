© 2023 NPR Illinois
News

The state's economy continues to grow, but slowly and more top stories | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published April 11, 2023 at 7:27 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • The state's economy continues to grow slowly
  • A measure to give abused and neglected children their own representation moving through the legislature
  • Governors State faculty will strike today
  • Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has filed a lawsuit against multiple companies that manufacture PFAS
  • Legislation aims to require retailers to take cash for items under $750
  • Village of Sherman Trustee Sean Bull talks about recovery efforts following Sherman tornado
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
