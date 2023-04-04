Polls are open for voters to make choices in city, school board and park district elections | First Listen
- Voters making choices for mayor, alderman, school board and more at the polls today
- Strong storms with tornadoes possible expected this afternoon and evening in Central Illinois
- Illinois lawmakers passing measures to further define probable cause with traffic stops
- Illinois state senators pass a measure lifting a 1980s ban on building new nuclear power plants
- A recent study of single Black mothers on Chicago's South Side details hyper-segregation's toll on their health