© 2023 NPR Illinois
The Capital's NPR News Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Polls are open for voters to make choices in city, school board and park district elections | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published April 4, 2023 at 7:28 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • Voters making choices for mayor, alderman, school board and more at the polls today
  • Strong storms with tornadoes possible expected this afternoon and evening in Central Illinois
  • Illinois lawmakers passing measures to further define probable cause with traffic stops
  • Illinois state senators pass a measure lifting a 1980s ban on building new nuclear power plants
  • A recent study of single Black mothers on Chicago's South Side details hyper-segregation's toll on their health
Tags
News First ListenLocal News
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
Related Stories