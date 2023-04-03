© 2023 NPR Illinois
Illinois responds to communities impacted by tornadoes on Friday and more top stories | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS
Published April 3, 2023 at 8:38 AM CDT
  • One person killed in Belvidere roof collapse caused by Friday storms
  • Illinois Governor JB Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation for Boone, Crawford, DuPage, Marion and Sangamon counties
  • The National Weather Service says tornadoes that hit Sherman, Riverton and other areas packed winds of 130 miles per hour
  • The Laborers Disaster Response Team assists in Sherman
  • Illinois prisons are suffering from short staffing

