Illinois responds to communities impacted by tornadoes on Friday and more top stories | First Listen
- One person killed in Belvidere roof collapse caused by Friday storms
- Illinois Governor JB Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation for Boone, Crawford, DuPage, Marion and Sangamon counties
- The National Weather Service says tornadoes that hit Sherman, Riverton and other areas packed winds of 130 miles per hour
- The Laborers Disaster Response Team assists in Sherman
- Illinois prisons are suffering from short staffing