News

Testimony underway in federal corruption trial involving former ComEd execs | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published March 17, 2023 at 7:18 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • Testimony underway in federal corruption trial involving former ComEd execs
  • Unemployment ticked up slightly in Springfield in January
  • A lottery employee accused of stealing lottery tickets and cashing in on winnings
  • Sangamon County Coroner identifies woman found dead in her Springfield home
  • Former Congressman Rodney Davis says Donald Trump will lose the 2024 election for Republicans
  • A new rule proposed for the "Made in the USA" label for meat, poultry and eggs
  • The Faith Coalition for the Common Good's Spring Gala is coming up-Emma Shafer give details
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
