Testimony underway in federal corruption trial involving former ComEd execs | First Listen

- Testimony underway in federal corruption trial involving former ComEd execs
- Unemployment ticked up slightly in Springfield in January
- A lottery employee accused of stealing lottery tickets and cashing in on winnings
- Sangamon County Coroner identifies woman found dead in her Springfield home
- Former Congressman Rodney Davis says Donald Trump will lose the 2024 election for Republicans
- A new rule proposed for the "Made in the USA" label for meat, poultry and eggs
- The Faith Coalition for the Common Good's Spring Gala is coming up-Emma Shafer give details