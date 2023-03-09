Choate Mental Health and Developmental Center to be repurposed, and other top stories |First Listen
- Choate Mental Health and Developmental Center to be repurpose
- Daylight Saving Time is disruptive for those with Alzheimer's or dementia
- Illinois sees a snowfall amount this year that ranks as one of the least amounts on record
- Facebook sends out additional checks for a settlement involving privacy regulations
- State Police trooper injured by semi-truck on Wednesday morning
- A study aims to see how wind turbines impact eagles
- Debbie Thompson talks about the details of the Springfield St. Patrick's Day Parade