Choate Mental Health and Developmental Center to be repurposed, and other top stories |First Listen

Published March 9, 2023 at 7:25 AM CST
  • Choate Mental Health and Developmental Center to be repurpose
  • Daylight Saving Time is disruptive for those with Alzheimer's or dementia
  • Illinois sees a snowfall amount this year that ranks as one of the least amounts on record
  • Facebook sends out additional checks for a settlement involving privacy regulations
  • State Police trooper injured by semi-truck on Wednesday morning
  • A study aims to see how wind turbines impact eagles
  • Debbie Thompson talks about the details of the Springfield St. Patrick's Day Parade
