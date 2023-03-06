© 2023 NPR Illinois
Explosive materials found at alleged Highland Park gunman's home | First Listen

Published March 6, 2023 at 8:15 AM CST
  • Explosive materials found at alleged Highland Park gunman's home
  • Lambert International Airport sees an increase in passengers in 2022
  • State Senator Doris turner introduces a proposal to explore a new state flag
  • A bill going to the Illinois House considers giving monetary awards when they win discrimination lawsuits claiming emotional distress
  • More than two-thirds of parents in an Illinois Education Association say their schools are experiencing shortages in support staff positions
