Statewide: Lessons from Sister Jean

The nun who gained her own bit of fame for cheering on the Loyola University men's basketball team to the Final Four in 2018 has written her memoir. Sister Jean Delores Schmidt is 103. She writes about her life, her faith and her philosophy. We hear from Sister Jean on this episode of Statewide.

Also this week:

* We recap this week's Chicago mayoral election, which saw incumbent Lori Lightfoot defeated.

* WCBU's Jody Holtz talks with Matt Palmisano, leader of a new program to help National Guard members stop and prevent harmful behaviors like violence and abuse.

* Alex Degman has reaction to the Illinois Department of Agriculture extending the deadline for those in the craft cannabis business to get up and running.

* Herb Trix tells us about an experiment to use 3-D printing to build homes.

* Elizabeth Rembert with Harvest Public Media reports some communities are working to provide public transportation in rural areas.

* Rich Egger of TriStates Public Radio explains the Illinois Arts Council Agency is holding listening sessions focused on central and southern Illinois.

Colin Schopp/WCBU / Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias in Peoria

* Colin Schopp interviews the newly elected Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias about changes coming to the office.

* WNIJ's Yvonne Boose tells how Rockford and an institution use poetry to highlight health literacy.

* Eric Stock with WGLT reports on prison classrooms opening doors to graduate degrees for the incarcerated.