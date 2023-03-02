© 2023 NPR Illinois
The Capital's NPR News Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
HIRING! Help fund the NPR Illinois mission to inform the community by securing business sponsorships.
News

Illinois' governor announces grants for the state's parks and more top stories |First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published March 2, 2023 at 7:26 AM CST
First Listen logo
  • Springfield Park District receives state grant for Gietl Park
  • Illinois lawmakers trying to do more to hold rideshare companies to the same legal standard of care as other traditional modes of transportation
  • A suspicious item near Sangamon Towers causes an evacuation
  • Sacred Heart Academy's Sienna Hall to be knocked down
  • Illinois Product Expo's Jackie Sambursky previews this weekend's event at the State Fairgrounds
Tags
News First ListenLocal News
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
Related Stories