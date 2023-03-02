Illinois' governor announces grants for the state's parks and more top stories |First Listen
- Springfield Park District receives state grant for Gietl Park
- Illinois lawmakers trying to do more to hold rideshare companies to the same legal standard of care as other traditional modes of transportation
- A suspicious item near Sangamon Towers causes an evacuation
- Sacred Heart Academy's Sienna Hall to be knocked down
- Illinois Product Expo's Jackie Sambursky previews this weekend's event at the State Fairgrounds