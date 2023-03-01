Illinois Supreme Court set to hear arguments on no cash bail law, plus more stories | First Listen
- Illinois Supreme Court set to hear arguments on no cash bail law
- The number of people in Illinois who've had to surrender their firearms has gone up
- Early childhood development home visit advocates are hoping for more state money for providers
- A state lawmaker wants to make it easier for students to report bullying
- Caterpillar and the UAW have reached a tentative agreement
- EIU faculty to take a strike authorization vote
- The ALPLM's Chris Wills discusses a partnership with Google Public Sector to provide a digital immersive experience at the museum