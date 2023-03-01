© 2023 NPR Illinois
The Capital's NPR News Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
HIRING! Help fund the NPR Illinois mission to inform the community by securing business sponsorships.
News

Illinois Supreme Court set to hear arguments on no cash bail law, plus more stories | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published March 1, 2023 at 7:15 AM CST
First Listen logo
  • Illinois Supreme Court set to hear arguments on no cash bail law
  • The number of people in Illinois who've had to surrender their firearms has gone up
  • Early childhood development home visit advocates are hoping for more state money for providers
  • A state lawmaker wants to make it easier for students to report bullying
  • Caterpillar and the UAW have reached a tentative agreement
  • EIU faculty to take a strike authorization vote
  • The ALPLM's Chris Wills discusses a partnership with Google Public Sector to provide a digital immersive experience at the museum
Tags
News First ListenLocal News
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
Related Stories