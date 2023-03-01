© 2023 NPR Illinois
ALPLM to offer special services for the Deaf community

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford
Published March 1, 2023 at 3:54 PM CST
The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield will provide the services as part of a commitment to accessibility.

Sign-language interpreters will be on hand March 9 from 4-6 p.m. to assist any visitors who are deaf or hard of hearing. Theatrical presentations will include interpreters. Labels throughout the museum will describe sound effects that enrich the visitor experience, and closed captioning will be available in some spots.

Admission will be free to all visitors during the two-hour special event, which is part of the ALPLM’s “Abe for All” initiative. Guests will also be invited to submit suggestions on how the ALPLM can improve in the future. Feedback from last year’s event led to QR codes being added to displays so people can quickly access more written information.

“We’re eager to learn how the ALPLM can better serve the Deaf community,” said Christina Shutt, executive director of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum. “Every American should have the opportunity to fully appreciate Lincoln’s legacy, and that’s why we are committed to improving accessibility for all.”

For more information, visit www.PresidentLincoln.Illinois.gov or follow the ALPLM on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

