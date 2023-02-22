© 2023 NPR Illinois
A coalition of governors aims to protect reproductive rights, and other top stories |First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published February 22, 2023 at 7:31 AM CST
  • A coalition of governors aims to protect reproductive rights
  • Illinois' craft cannabis industry sees a deadline extended
  • Springfield City Council approves TIF funding to demolish two buildings
  • Illinois governor continues to travel the state to promote his preschool for all program
  • Remote work may help rural communities
  • Former Illinois Congressman Adam Kinzinger signs a book deal
  • Florida Governor Ron DeSantis visits Chicago and speaks to police officers
  • A guided hike at Oak Ridge Cemetery to focus on the history of the African American community
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
