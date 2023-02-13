State Senator Doris Turner pushing for body cameras for EMS workers and more top stories | First Listen
- State Senator Doris Turner pushing for body cameras for EMS workers
- Two Illinois state senate committees will be co-chaired by Republicans
- Chicago is a frontrunner for the 2024 Democratic National Convention
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration still working on CBD regulations
- A former executive of a now closed Peru hospital says more investigation needs to be done on why the hospital was closed
- An investigation by ProPublica shows universities are behind in returning Native American ancestral remains
- University of Illinois Springfield says Spring semester enrollment is up
- City offices closed for Lincoln's birthday
- Peter Medlin has more on the state law requiring at least 30 minutes of recess for K-5 grade students