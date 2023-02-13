© 2023 NPR Illinois
State Senator Doris Turner pushing for body cameras for EMS workers and more top stories | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published February 13, 2023 at 7:30 AM CST
  • State Senator Doris Turner pushing for body cameras for EMS workers
  • Two Illinois state senate committees will be co-chaired by Republicans
  • Chicago is a frontrunner for the 2024 Democratic National Convention
  • The U.S. Food and Drug Administration still working on CBD regulations
  • A former executive of a now closed Peru hospital says more investigation needs to be done on why the hospital was closed
  • An investigation by ProPublica shows universities are behind in returning Native American ancestral remains
  • University of Illinois Springfield says Spring semester enrollment is up
  • City offices closed for Lincoln's birthday
  • Peter Medlin has more on the state law requiring at least 30 minutes of recess for K-5 grade students
