© 2023 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here to be "In the know." Subscribe to the NPR Illinois Daily newsletter.
News

U.S. Senator Dick Durbin agrees with raising the debt limit and other top stories | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published February 3, 2023 at 7:48 AM CST
U.S. Senator Dick Durbin
WUIS/Illinois Issues
  • U.S. Senator Dick Durbin agrees with raising the debt limit
  • Enrollment at Illinois colleges continues to decrease
  • Illinois Governor JB Pritzker says Illinois won't offer a "watered down" first of AP African American History
  • A Southern Illinois lawmaker files another lawsuit against the assault weapons ban
  • Illinois' attorney general files lawsuit against companies that produce PFAS
  • Springfield man found guilty of taking part in the U.S. Capitol insurrection
  • Illinois State Museum returns to normal operating hours
  • Orange Krush plans to attend Iowa game are thwarted
Tags
News First ListenLocal News
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
Related Stories