U.S. Senator Dick Durbin agrees with raising the debt limit and other top stories | First Listen
- U.S. Senator Dick Durbin agrees with raising the debt limit
- Enrollment at Illinois colleges continues to decrease
- Illinois Governor JB Pritzker says Illinois won't offer a "watered down" first of AP African American History
- A Southern Illinois lawmaker files another lawsuit against the assault weapons ban
- Illinois' attorney general files lawsuit against companies that produce PFAS
- Springfield man found guilty of taking part in the U.S. Capitol insurrection
- Illinois State Museum returns to normal operating hours
- Orange Krush plans to attend Iowa game are thwarted