News

A new financial incentive to attract mega projects in Illinois and more top stories | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published January 31, 2023 at 8:02 AM CST
First Listen logo
  • A new financial incentive to attract mega projects in Illinois
  • Additional work on the Old State Capitol underway
  • Caterpillar employees authorize a strike
  • 56-year-old Springfield semi-truck driver found dead in his truck
  • Illinois lifts COVID-19 vaccine mandate for prison workers
  • The St. Louis Cardinals announce a new play-by-play television announcer
  • Illinois State Museum Curator of History Erika Holst talka about a new exhibit that features all things Gen X
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
