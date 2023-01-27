SNAP benefits to return to pre-pandemic levels and other top stories | First Listen
- SNAP benefits to return to pre-pandemic levels
- Air service from Springfield to Dallas will end in June
- The number of children treated for gunshot wounds at St. Louis Children's Hospital increases 50 percent in first two years of pandemic
- Prosecutors asking for additional time to take their case against the father of the Highland Park mass shooting suspect to a grand jury
- Tuition going up at U of I Urbana-Champaign and Chicago campuses
- ALPLM's Chris Wills talks about preparations to celebrate Black History Month and Lincoln's birthday