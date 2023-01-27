© 2023 NPR Illinois
News

SNAP benefits to return to pre-pandemic levels and other top stories | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published January 27, 2023 at 7:39 AM CST
First Listen logo
  • SNAP benefits to return to pre-pandemic levels
  • Air service from Springfield to Dallas will end in June
  • The number of children treated for gunshot wounds at St. Louis Children's Hospital increases 50 percent in first two years of pandemic
  • Prosecutors asking for additional time to take their case against the father of the Highland Park mass shooting suspect to a grand jury
  • Tuition going up at U of I Urbana-Champaign and Chicago campuses
  • ALPLM's Chris Wills talks about preparations to celebrate Black History Month and Lincoln's birthday
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
