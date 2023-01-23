Illinois State Museum Director has died and other top stories | First Listen
- Illinois State Museum Director has died
- A state senator hopes when colleges close that the professors will look at teaching K-12
- U.S. Senator Dick Durbin says Congress is working on alternative funding for road and bridge projects
- The Illinois Department of Human Services seeking harsher penalties for health care workers that refuse to help with abuse and neglect investigations
- The Department on Aging looking for applications for the Senior Illinoisan Hall of Fame
- Springfield Police Chief talks about the application process for those wishing to become Springfield police officers