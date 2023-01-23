© 2023 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here to be "In the know." Subscribe to the NPR Illinois Daily newsletter.
News

Illinois State Museum Director has died and other top stories | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published January 23, 2023 at 7:15 AM CST
First Listen logo
  • Illinois State Museum Director has died
  • A state senator hopes when colleges close that the professors will look at teaching K-12
  • U.S. Senator Dick Durbin says Congress is working on alternative funding for road and bridge projects
  • The Illinois Department of Human Services seeking harsher penalties for health care workers that refuse to help with abuse and neglect investigations
  • The Department on Aging looking for applications for the Senior Illinoisan Hall of Fame
  • Springfield Police Chief talks about the application process for those wishing to become Springfield police officers
Tags
News First ListenLocal News
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
Related Stories