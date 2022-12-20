© 2022 NPR Illinois
State Senator Scott Bennett remembered and more top stories

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS
Published December 20, 2022 at 7:14 AM CST
  • State Senator Scott Bennett remembered
  • A Kankakee judge to hear oral arguments on the SAFE-T Act
  • A New Berlin teenager dies following Friday car accident
  • Springfield police make nine weapons arrests
  • Two Chicago students killed outside a high school in the Pilsen neighborhood
  • Illinois to add an official snake and an official theater in 2023
  • Winter Storm Watch from Thursday morning to Friday night
  • Moving Pillsbury Forward ready to knock down some of the site's buildings
Tags
News First ListenLocal News
