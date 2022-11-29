Unclear whether changes will be made to the SAFE-T Act and more top stories | First Listen
- Unclear whether changes will be made to the SAFE-T Act during the fall veto session
- Erin Johnson appointed to serve as the state's Cannabis Regulation Oversight Officer
- A group of volunteer pilots flying patients for free to access abortion care
- Springfield's mayoral race appears to be set
- Amtrak train stopped Sunday after striking a pedestrian
- Salvation Army Captain Jeff Eddy discusses the demolition of the Army's old warehouse, the homeless shelter, community center and the Tree of Lights campaign