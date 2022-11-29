© 2022 NPR Illinois
Unclear whether changes will be made to the SAFE-T Act and more top stories | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published November 29, 2022 at 7:15 AM CST
  • Unclear whether changes will be made to the SAFE-T Act during the fall veto session
  • Erin Johnson appointed to serve as the state's Cannabis Regulation Oversight Officer
  • A group of volunteer pilots flying patients for free to access abortion care
  • Springfield's mayoral race appears to be set
  • Amtrak train stopped Sunday after striking a pedestrian
  • Salvation Army Captain Jeff Eddy discusses the demolition of the Army's old warehouse, the homeless shelter, community center and the Tree of Lights campaign
