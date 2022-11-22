The Thanksgiving Dinner costs around 20 percent more this year and more top stories
- IDPH urging residents to take precautions to avoid spreading COVID and flu this holiday season
- O'Hare airport moving forward with a major construction project
- Two people file for Springfield Mayor
- Voter turnout appears to have been lower in Illinois this past election than four years ago
- U.S. Senator Dick Durbin sent Amtrak notification he's concerned about the cancellation of Quincy to Chicago service