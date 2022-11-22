© 2022 NPR Illinois
The Thanksgiving Dinner costs around 20 percent more this year and more top stories

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published November 22, 2022 at 7:08 AM CST
  • The Thanksgiving Dinner costs around 20 percent more this year
  • IDPH urging residents to take precautions to avoid spreading COVID and flu this holiday season
  • O'Hare airport moving forward with a major construction project
  • Two people file for Springfield Mayor
  • Voter turnout appears to have been lower in Illinois this past election than four years ago
  • U.S. Senator Dick Durbin sent Amtrak notification he's concerned about the cancellation of Quincy to Chicago service
