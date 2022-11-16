The Workers Rights Amendment passes and a lawmaker is challenging election results |First Listen
- The Workers Rights Amendment passes
- A lawmaker from Dupage county is challenging election results
- Illinois' budget could see a significant surplus
- A central Illinois prosecutor calls for tougher laws to combat fentanyl epidemic
- A lawyer in central Illinois helping parents who lost their children to state protective services based on false allegations
- State Senator, Republican Steve McClure, talks about the Safe-T act and the fall legislative session