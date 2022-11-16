© 2022 NPR Illinois
News

The Workers Rights Amendment passes and a lawmaker is challenging election results |First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published November 16, 2022 at 7:39 AM CST
First Listen logo
  • The Workers Rights Amendment passes
  • A lawmaker from Dupage county is challenging election results
  • Illinois' budget could see a significant surplus
  • A central Illinois prosecutor calls for tougher laws to combat fentanyl epidemic
  • A lawyer in central Illinois helping parents who lost their children to state protective services based on false allegations
  • State Senator, Republican Steve McClure, talks about the Safe-T act and the fall legislative session
