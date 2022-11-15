© 2022 NPR Illinois
News

The Illinois legislature's veto session begins today and more top stories

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published November 15, 2022 at 6:35 AM CST
illinois_capitol_dome_2.jpg
npr illinois
/
  • Illinois lawmakers back at the capitol for the veto session
  • A new Illinois Supreme Court justice is sworn in
  • An Auburn man who pled guilty to assaulting a law enforcement officer in the January 6th insurrection arrested in connection with a deadly crash on Interstate 55
  • New study shows suicidal thoughts among youth in Illinois surged even before the pandemic
  • Sean Crawford has more on the mountain lion captured in Springfield is getting acclimated to his new home in Center Point, Indiana
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
