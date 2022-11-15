The Illinois legislature's veto session begins today and more top stories
- Illinois lawmakers back at the capitol for the veto session
- A new Illinois Supreme Court justice is sworn in
- An Auburn man who pled guilty to assaulting a law enforcement officer in the January 6th insurrection arrested in connection with a deadly crash on Interstate 55
- New study shows suicidal thoughts among youth in Illinois surged even before the pandemic
- Sean Crawford has more on the mountain lion captured in Springfield is getting acclimated to his new home in Center Point, Indiana