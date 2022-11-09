Democratic governor JB Pritzker wins another term and a few close races |First Listen
- JB Pritzker wins another term as Illinois' governor
- Democrats maintain control of the state's executive offices
- Democrat Nikki Budzinski wins the 13th Congressional District, Incumbent Republican Mary Miller wins the 15th and it appears Democrat Eric Sorenson wins the 17th.
- U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth won a second term
- Democrat Doris Turner appears to have edged out Republican Sandy Hamilton for the 48th State Senate District and Democrat Sue Scherer pulled out a win over Republican Lisa Smith in the 96th House District
- Sangamon County Treasurer Joe Aiello, a Republican, will remain in office with a win over Democrat, Daniel Pittman and Shannon Fehrholz was elected Menard and Sangamon Regional Superintendent of Schools
- UIS Emeritus Professor of Political Science Kent Redfield gives a day after assessment of the election