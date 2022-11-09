© 2022 NPR Illinois
News

Democratic governor JB Pritzker wins another term and a few close races |First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published November 9, 2022 at 7:24 AM CST
  • JB Pritzker wins another term as Illinois' governor
  • Democrats maintain control of the state's executive offices
  • Democrat Nikki Budzinski wins the 13th Congressional District, Incumbent Republican Mary Miller wins the 15th and it appears Democrat Eric Sorenson wins the 17th.
  • U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth won a second term
  • Democrat Doris Turner appears to have edged out Republican Sandy Hamilton for the 48th State Senate District and Democrat Sue Scherer pulled out a win over Republican Lisa Smith in the 96th House District
  • Sangamon County Treasurer Joe Aiello, a Republican, will remain in office with a win over Democrat, Daniel Pittman and Shannon Fehrholz was elected Menard and Sangamon Regional Superintendent of Schools
  • UIS Emeritus Professor of Political Science Kent Redfield gives a day after assessment of the election
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
