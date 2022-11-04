A battle over Lincoln artifacts may mar the ALPLM's reputation and more top stories | First listen
- One expert says the removal of valuable artifacts from the state-run presidential museum in Springfield could mar its reputation
- Two environmental justice groups say most coal-fired plants are not complying with federal rule to curb groundwater contamination
- Senator Dick Durbin says more federal dollars should be allocated to protect lawmakers against political violence
- Illinois Governor JB Pritzker pledges to remove barriers to abortion for people in prison
- Sacred Heart Griffin's president is stepping down this spring
- Three area high schools receive shooting threats this week
- Helping Hands Executive Director Laura Davis talks about the partnership with Sangamon County to provide emergency and transitional shelter