A battle over Lincoln artifacts may mar the ALPLM's reputation and more top stories | First listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published November 4, 2022 at 7:09 AM CDT
  • One expert says the removal of valuable artifacts from the state-run presidential museum in Springfield could mar its reputation
  • Two environmental justice groups say most coal-fired plants are not complying with federal rule to curb groundwater contamination
  • Senator Dick Durbin says more federal dollars should be allocated to protect lawmakers against political violence
  • Illinois Governor JB Pritzker pledges to remove barriers to abortion for people in prison
  • Sacred Heart Griffin's president is stepping down this spring
  • Three area high schools receive shooting threats this week
  • Helping Hands Executive Director Laura Davis talks about the partnership with Sangamon County to provide emergency and transitional shelter
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
