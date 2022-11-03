Chicago man arrested after threatening candidate Darren Bailey and other top stories | First Listen
- A Chicago man faces multiple felony charges for allegedly threatening to kill Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey
- The Clinton Nuclear Power Plant wants to keep generating for 20 more years
- Rockford community members express concern over the school district's handling of a incident with a school resource officer
- Decatur Public Transit is changing over some of its fleet to hybrid buses
- Sangamon County Clerk Don Gray details the key information for mail-in ballot applications which are due today