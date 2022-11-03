© 2022 NPR Illinois
News

Chicago man arrested after threatening candidate Darren Bailey and other top stories | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published November 3, 2022 at 7:10 AM CDT
2021-01-17-Darren-Bailey-FB-live.png
State Sen. Darren Bailey (R-Xenia) takes to Facebook Live multiple times per week to speak directly with supporters.
/
Screenshot via Facebook.
Darren Bailey, Illinois state Senator and Republican candidate for governor, speaks alongside former President Donald Trump on Saturday, June 25, 2022, during a rally at the Adams County Fairgrounds in Mendon, Ill. Trump has endorsed Bailey in the race. Brian Munoz/St. Louis Public Radio
  • A Chicago man faces multiple felony charges for allegedly threatening to kill Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey
  • The Clinton Nuclear Power Plant wants to keep generating for 20 more years
  • Rockford community members express concern over the school district's handling of a incident with a school resource officer
  • Decatur Public Transit is changing over some of its fleet to hybrid buses
  • Sangamon County Clerk Don Gray details the key information for mail-in ballot applications which are due today
Michelle Eccles
