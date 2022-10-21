© 2022 NPR Illinois
News

Congressional candidates debate how to lower prescription costs and other top stories | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published October 21, 2022 at 7:39 AM CDT
2022-06-28-Budzinski-Deering.JPEG
Democrat Nikki Budzinski and Republican Regan Deering will battle for Illinois' 13th District Congressional seat in November after winning their primary races on Tuesday.
  • 13th district congressional candidates differ on how to lower prescription drug costs
  • Metro East abortion clinic seeing a rise in the number of patients
  • Mortgage assistance program for those impacted by the pandemic
  • Some Illinois tax rebate checks failed to clear due to an ink problem
  • Housing shortages has nonprofits fighting homelessness looking at creative solutions
  • The drought impacting barge traffic on the Mississippi
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
