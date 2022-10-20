Illinois voters want abortion to remain legal and Democrats outspending Republicans | First Listen
- More than half of Illinois voters say abortion should remain legal
- Illinois Democrats continue to outspend Republicans in this election
- A mountain lion sighting only the eighth confirmed one in 20 years
- The USDA is preparing for possible emergency loans for farmers
- A family is suing the Rockford School District saying a school resource officer used unreasonable and lethal force against a 14-year-old student
- Josh Sabo, Coordinator of the Heartland Continuum of Care, talks about warming centers and shelters for the homeless during the winter months