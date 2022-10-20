© 2022 NPR Illinois
High school seniors, click here to submit your This I Believe essay.
News

Illinois voters want abortion to remain legal and Democrats outspending Republicans | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published October 20, 2022 at 7:11 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • More than half of Illinois voters say abortion should remain legal
  • Illinois Democrats continue to outspend Republicans in this election
  • A mountain lion sighting only the eighth confirmed one in 20 years
  • The USDA is preparing for possible emergency loans for farmers
  • A family is suing the Rockford School District saying a school resource officer used unreasonable and lethal force against a 14-year-old student
  • Josh Sabo, Coordinator of the Heartland Continuum of Care, talks about warming centers and shelters for the homeless during the winter months
Tags
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
