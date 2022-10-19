Governor Pritzker massively outspending his opponent in governor's race and more top stories |First Listen
- Governor Pritzker continues to outspend Darren Bailey in the race for Illinois' top spot
- The 13th Congressional District race shows the Democrat leading spending on the campaign
- A demonstration in Bloomington on new voting machines nets zero participants
- The state's first cannabis infuser opens its doors in Peoria
- Dr. Adam Cross, an OSF Healthcare pediatrician, talks about an app he's helping to develop to detect concussions