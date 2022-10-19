© 2022 NPR Illinois
News

Governor Pritzker massively outspending his opponent in governor's race and more top stories |First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published October 19, 2022 at 7:22 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • Governor Pritzker continues to outspend Darren Bailey in the race for Illinois' top spot
  • The 13th Congressional District race shows the Democrat leading spending on the campaign
  • A demonstration in Bloomington on new voting machines nets zero participants
  • The state's first cannabis infuser opens its doors in Peoria
  • Dr. Adam Cross, an OSF Healthcare pediatrician, talks about an app he's helping to develop to detect concussions
First Listen
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
