U of I releases database on police use of force and other top stories| First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published October 11, 2022 at 7:08 AM CDT
  • A police use of force database released
  • Conservative mega donor Richard Uihlien contributes more money to governor's race in Illinois
  • An Illinois congressman shares his daughter died from a medical condition
  • A St. Louis University professor wins the Nobel Prize in economic science
  • UIS History Department hosting a History Harvest
  • City of Springfield's rail project heading into another phase
  • Karen Conn from Conn's Hospitality discusses the debut of the 7th Street Cidery
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
