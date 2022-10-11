U of I releases database on police use of force and other top stories| First Listen
- A police use of force database released
- Conservative mega donor Richard Uihlien contributes more money to governor's race in Illinois
- An Illinois congressman shares his daughter died from a medical condition
- A St. Louis University professor wins the Nobel Prize in economic science
- UIS History Department hosting a History Harvest
- City of Springfield's rail project heading into another phase
- Karen Conn from Conn's Hospitality discusses the debut of the 7th Street Cidery