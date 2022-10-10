Dan Proft's newspapers will continue printing and the Sun-Times takes down its paywall |First Listen
- Illinoisans will continue to see political mailers that look like newspapers
- The Chicago Times takes down its paywall
- Gubernatorial candidates debates
- 13th Congressional candidates agree Biden's student loan debt relief plan might not be the best way to go
- U.S. Senator Dick Durbin says he's supportive of passenger rail service in Peoria but it has to have all hands on deck
- Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder talks about the capital city's rail project and the Wyndham Hotel's future