News

Dan Proft's newspapers will continue printing and the Sun-Times takes down its paywall |First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published October 10, 2022 at 7:17 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • Illinoisans will continue to see political mailers that look like newspapers
  • The Chicago Times takes down its paywall
  • Gubernatorial candidates debates
  • 13th Congressional candidates agree Biden's student loan debt relief plan might not be the best way to go
  • U.S. Senator Dick Durbin says he's supportive of passenger rail service in Peoria but it has to have all hands on deck
  • Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder talks about the capital city's rail project and the Wyndham Hotel's future
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
