Governor Pritzker says he's open to changes to the SAFE-T Act and other top stories
- Governor Pritzker says some changes to the PreTrial Fairness Act are worthy of consideration
- Rockford is home to first cannabis social equity craft grower license
- Springfield's Community Access Project 1908 officially opens
- The City of Springfield continues to embrace video gambling
- Trick-or-treating hours set for Springfield
- Amy Offenbeck, a Fort Myers, Florida resident, talks about the impact of Hurricane Ian