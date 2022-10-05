© 2022 NPR Illinois
News

Governor Pritzker says he's open to changes to the SAFE-T Act and other top stories

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published October 5, 2022 at 7:46 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • Governor Pritzker says some changes to the PreTrial Fairness Act are worthy of consideration
  • Rockford is home to first cannabis social equity craft grower license
  • Springfield's Community Access Project 1908 officially opens
  • The City of Springfield continues to embrace video gambling
  • Trick-or-treating hours set for Springfield
  • Amy Offenbeck, a Fort Myers, Florida resident, talks about the impact of Hurricane Ian
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
