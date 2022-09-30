© 2022 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Help us reach our subscription goal for the NPR Illinois Daily e-newsletter. If you do not subscribe already, click here to stay informed, now.
News

Election officials receiving letters threatening lawsuits claiming voter fraud and other top stories

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS
Published September 30, 2022 at 6:54 AM CDT
A "no voter fraud" sign is displayed by a protester in support of President Donald Trump in Arizona in 2020.
Courtney Pedroza
/
Getty Images
A "no voter fraud" sign is displayed by a protester in support of President Donald Trump in Arizona in 2020.

Letters threatening lawsuits over voter fraud arriving at many election offices
The public asked for input on Illinois' state water plan
July 4th Highland Park shooting victims file lawsuits against Smith & Wesson
Mark Crites pleads not guilty in double murder case in Springfield
The Old State Capitol placed on the National Park Service's National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom
Amy Beadle from CILCSA, the Central Illinois Customer Service Association, discusses motivational speaker coming for Customer Service Week

Tags
News First ListenLocal News
Related Stories