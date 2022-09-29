© 2022 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Help us reach our subscription goal for the NPR Illinois Daily e-newsletter. If you do not subscribe already, click here to stay informed, now.
News

Democrats say they are willing to work on the SAFE-T Act and more top stories | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published September 29, 2022 at 7:19 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • Illinois Democrats are signaling they're willing to work on the SAFE-T Act
  • A poll shows Democrat Governor JB Pritzker leads his Republican opponent Darren Bailey
  • Black women in the restaurant industry earn less and experience more harassment than their white male counterparts
  • Moving Pillsbury Foward gets good news from environmental studies on the site
  • Springfield's City, Water, Light and Power's Matt Huff talks about the crews headed to help in Florida following Hurricane Ian
Tags
News First ListenLocal News
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
Related Stories