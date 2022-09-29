Democrats say they are willing to work on the SAFE-T Act and more top stories | First Listen
- Illinois Democrats are signaling they're willing to work on the SAFE-T Act
- A poll shows Democrat Governor JB Pritzker leads his Republican opponent Darren Bailey
- Black women in the restaurant industry earn less and experience more harassment than their white male counterparts
- Moving Pillsbury Foward gets good news from environmental studies on the site
- Springfield's City, Water, Light and Power's Matt Huff talks about the crews headed to help in Florida following Hurricane Ian