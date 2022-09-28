© 2022 NPR Illinois
News

Illinois chipping away at its unemployment insurance debt and other top stories | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published September 28, 2022 at 7:16 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • COVID relief money helps pay down unemployment insurance debt
  • Some state access limitations for opioid treatment are too restrictive
  • Research planned on making sorghum productive
  • Public hearings on the merger of Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railways
  • Pleasant Plains homecoming parade rescheduled following serious injury to football player
  • Three killed in crash in Christian County on Monday
  • Springfield police recover 20 guns and thousands of rounds of ammunition
  • Moving Pillsbury Forward's Chris Richmond talks about the results of the environmental study
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
