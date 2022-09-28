Illinois chipping away at its unemployment insurance debt and other top stories | First Listen
- COVID relief money helps pay down unemployment insurance debt
- Some state access limitations for opioid treatment are too restrictive
- Research planned on making sorghum productive
- Public hearings on the merger of Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railways
- Pleasant Plains homecoming parade rescheduled following serious injury to football player
- Three killed in crash in Christian County on Monday
- Springfield police recover 20 guns and thousands of rounds of ammunition
- Moving Pillsbury Forward's Chris Richmond talks about the results of the environmental study