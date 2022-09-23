© 2022 NPR Illinois
The debate over cash bail reform continues in Illinois and other top stories

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published September 23, 2022 at 7:53 AM CDT
First Listen logo

Republicans say New York's cash bail reform offers a scary preview for Illinois
A call for more oversight of a deal with a company providing ankle bracelets for criminal defendants
Newspaper circulations continue to fall
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker calling on two fellow Democrats to retire
Unemployment holds steady in Springfield
Two lawmakers lose their effort in court to get backpay
Eight-year-old boy shot during July 4th Highland Park parade headed home

Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
