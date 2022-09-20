© 2022 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Help us reach our subscription goal for the NPR Illinois Daily e-newsletter. If you do not subscribe already, click here to stay informed, now.
News

Record attendance at the Illinois State fair and an increase in union membership in Illinois | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS
Published September 20, 2022 at 7:13 AM CDT
State fair.jpg
Flickr/Randy VonLiski - Https://Creativecommons.Org/Licenses/By-Nc-Nd/2.0/
/
  • The Illinois State Fair sees record attendance
  • Union membership in the state up for the first time in four years
  • The state joining forces with other states to move away from using fossil fuels
  • A former educator and school administrator to chair the State Board of Education
  • UIS Police to hold a public safety day for area children
  • SIU partners with United Airlines to streamline flight deck for the aviation program
  • Citizens Club Policy Breakfast to discuss collective bargaining measure
  • Heartland Continuum of Care's Josh Sabo discusses plan to combat homelessness in Springfield
Tags
News First ListenLocal News
Related Stories