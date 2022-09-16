© 2022 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Renew your commitment to a lifelong education, donate to the NPR Illinois Back-to-School fund drive!
News

Attorney says campaign ad further traumatized an assault victim and more top stories | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published September 16, 2022 at 7:29 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • A lawyer who represents an assault victim shown in a campaign ad is speaking out
  • Illinois Republican candidate for Attorney General says the SAFE-T Act needs work
  • No more mandatory testing required for the unvaccinated in Illinois schools and childcare centers
  • UIS' Stellar Campaign surpasses its goal by nearly $2.5 millions dollars
  • Illinois unemployment up slightly
  • A fake 9-1-1 call causes disruptions at Springfield's public high schools
  • U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth condemns call for a nationwide abortion ban
  • A founding faculty member of what was then known as Sangamon State University has died
Tags
News First ListenLocal News
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
Related Stories