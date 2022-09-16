Attorney says campaign ad further traumatized an assault victim and more top stories | First Listen
- A lawyer who represents an assault victim shown in a campaign ad is speaking out
- Illinois Republican candidate for Attorney General says the SAFE-T Act needs work
- No more mandatory testing required for the unvaccinated in Illinois schools and childcare centers
- UIS' Stellar Campaign surpasses its goal by nearly $2.5 millions dollars
- Illinois unemployment up slightly
- A fake 9-1-1 call causes disruptions at Springfield's public high schools
- U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth condemns call for a nationwide abortion ban
- A founding faculty member of what was then known as Sangamon State University has died