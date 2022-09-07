© 2022 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Darren Bailey says he can fix the state and Lake County man exonerated for 1993 murder| First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published September 7, 2022 at 7:02 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • Republican Gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey says he can fix the state
  • Lake County man exonerated for 1993 murder with help from the Illinois Innocence Project
  • SIU-Carbondale welcomes largest freshman class in six years
  • Police continue investigation after wild animals found in Northern Illinois home
  • A push for Illinois to continue free universal meals for school aged children
  • Illinois continues to grow infrastructure for State Police
  • Chicago Bears release plans for Arlington Heights stadium
  • Ryan McCrady from the SSGA discusses latest on Scheels Sports Park

Tags

News First ListenLocal News
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
Related Stories