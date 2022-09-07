Darren Bailey says he can fix the state and Lake County man exonerated for 1993 murder| First Listen
- Republican Gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey says he can fix the state
- Lake County man exonerated for 1993 murder with help from the Illinois Innocence Project
- SIU-Carbondale welcomes largest freshman class in six years
- Police continue investigation after wild animals found in Northern Illinois home
- A push for Illinois to continue free universal meals for school aged children
- Illinois continues to grow infrastructure for State Police
- Chicago Bears release plans for Arlington Heights stadium
- Ryan McCrady from the SSGA discusses latest on Scheels Sports Park