Springfield Police solve the mystery of a person walking with a gun and other top stories

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published September 1, 2022 at 7:18 AM CDT
First Listen logo

Springfield Police solve the mystery of a person walking with a gun
Governor Pritzker asks for recruiting plans from Illinois agencies as the state faces labor shortages
Jesse White returns to work following a week of working remotely due to COVID
Chicago urging residents to get the Monkeypox vaccine
Republican Gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey critical of UIUC's enrollment policies
13th Congressional District Republican Congressional candidate receives a key endorsement
White Sox General Manager Tony LaRussa is out due to an unspecified medical issues
Sangamon County Board Chairman Andy Van Meter discusses survey on Broadband service and access

Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
