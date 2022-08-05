The Wyndham owes CWLP $850,000 and the AG warns of a fake bank website scam | First Listen
- A Springfield alderman suggest a lien could be put on the Wyndham to get require payment to CWLP
- The Illinois Attorney General warning of a scam using fake bank website
- State Fair is a week away
- Route 66 exhibit at State Fair gets a big sign
- Corneau House to become a youth exhibit at the Lincoln Home National Historic Site
- Rend Lake to undergo renovations
- Illinois Wesleyan professor discovers new species of lizard
- School sales tax holiday in effect through August 14