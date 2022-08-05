© 2022 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

The Wyndham owes CWLP $850,000 and the AG warns of a fake bank website scam | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published August 5, 2022 at 6:51 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • A Springfield alderman suggest a lien could be put on the Wyndham to get require payment to CWLP
  • The Illinois Attorney General warning of a scam using fake bank website
  • State Fair is a week away
  • Route 66 exhibit at State Fair gets a big sign
  • Corneau House to become a youth exhibit at the Lincoln Home National Historic Site
  • Rend Lake to undergo renovations
  • Illinois Wesleyan professor discovers new species of lizard
  • School sales tax holiday in effect through August 14

Tags

News First ListenLocal News
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
Related Stories