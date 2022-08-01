Federal loan help for Highland Park businesses and grants for Illinois tourism |First Listen
- Federal loan help for Highland Park businesses
- Grants available for Illinois tourist attractions and festivals
- Springfield's new Economic Development Director starts today
- Legislation to restrict private ownership of big cats like lions and tigers could soon be federal law
- Nearly half of St. Louis schools impacted by flooding
- National Night Out is Tuesday
- Andrea Aggertt, Director of the Office of the Architect of the Capitol, talks about Capitol renovations