News

Federal loan help for Highland Park businesses and grants for Illinois tourism |First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published August 1, 2022 at 7:12 AM CDT
  • Federal loan help for Highland Park businesses
  • Grants available for Illinois tourist attractions and festivals
  • Springfield's new Economic Development Director starts today
  • Legislation to restrict private ownership of big cats like lions and tigers could soon be federal law
  • Nearly half of St. Louis schools impacted by flooding
  • National Night Out is Tuesday
  • Andrea Aggertt, Director of the Office of the Architect of the Capitol, talks about Capitol renovations

Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
