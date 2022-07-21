© 2022 NPR Illinois
News

Three Illinois Republicans vote not to protect same sex, interracial marriages |First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published July 21, 2022 at 7:08 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • Three Illinois Republicans vote not to protect same sex and interracial marriages
  • Highland Park's mayor testifies for a nationwide assault ban
  • Misty Buscher running for Springfield Mayor
  • Corn and soybean growth behind in Illinois
  • Suspect arrested in shooting in Springfield last week
  • COVID variants bringing different COVID symptoms
  • Steph Whiteside speaks with SIU School of Medicine Infectious disease physician Vidya Sundareshan about special long COVID clinics.

Tags

News First Listen
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
