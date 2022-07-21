Three Illinois Republicans vote not to protect same sex, interracial marriages |First Listen
- Highland Park's mayor testifies for a nationwide assault ban
- Misty Buscher running for Springfield Mayor
- Corn and soybean growth behind in Illinois
- Suspect arrested in shooting in Springfield last week
- COVID variants bringing different COVID symptoms
- Steph Whiteside speaks with SIU School of Medicine Infectious disease physician Vidya Sundareshan about special long COVID clinics.