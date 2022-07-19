© 2022 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
HD2 (NPR Illinois Classic) and HD3 (The X) broadcast signals are down. Please stream above. Engineers are troubleshooting.
News

JB Pritzker leads fundraising over Bailey in gubernatorial race and more top stories |First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published July 19, 2022 at 7:11 AM CDT
Pritzker.jpg
Brian Mackey
/
NPR Illinois

Pritzker leads fundraising over Bailey in gubernatorial race
Central Illinois needs to do a better job of marketing itself
State Police are now required to keep all clear and present danger reports
Springfield police take a man into custody who yelled at them, showed a gun and then barricaded himself in his home
Ninety-four counties in the state are at the medium or high risk category for COVID
The St. Louis Zoo looking to expand operations
Sangamon County Director of Public Health talks about COVID levels and best practices for getting the vaccine, tests

Tags

News First Listen
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
Related Stories