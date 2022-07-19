JB Pritzker leads fundraising over Bailey in gubernatorial race and more top stories |First Listen
Pritzker leads fundraising over Bailey in gubernatorial race
Central Illinois needs to do a better job of marketing itself
State Police are now required to keep all clear and present danger reports
Springfield police take a man into custody who yelled at them, showed a gun and then barricaded himself in his home
Ninety-four counties in the state are at the medium or high risk category for COVID
The St. Louis Zoo looking to expand operations
Sangamon County Director of Public Health talks about COVID levels and best practices for getting the vaccine, tests