Highland Park suspected shooter faces charges, renewed calls for more gun control | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published July 6, 2022 at 7:12 AM CDT
Robert Crimo the III faces seven counts of first degree murder and State Representative Bob Morgan says it's time to ban high powered rifles

Highland Park suspected shooter faces multiple counts of first degree murder
Parade attendees still reacting to the Independence Day shooting in Highland Park
State Representative Bob Morgan, who represents Highland Park, calls for a ban on high powered rifles
US Senator Tammy Duckworth is also calling for new federal gun control
St. John's Breadline resumes serving breakfast
Shaw Riggs, who plays the lead in Newsies at the Springfield Muni, talks about the show that opens on Friday

