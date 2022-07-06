Highland Park suspected shooter faces charges, renewed calls for more gun control | First Listen

Highland Park suspected shooter faces multiple counts of first degree murder

Parade attendees still reacting to the Independence Day shooting in Highland Park

State Representative Bob Morgan, who represents Highland Park, calls for a ban on high powered rifles

US Senator Tammy Duckworth is also calling for new federal gun control

St. John's Breadline resumes serving breakfast

Shaw Riggs, who plays the lead in Newsies at the Springfield Muni, talks about the show that opens on Friday