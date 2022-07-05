© 2022 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Mass shooting in a Highland Park leaves six dead, a person of interest is in custody | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS
Published July 5, 2022 at 6:56 AM CDT
Terrified parade-goers fled Highland Park's Fourth of July parade after shots were fired, leaving behind their belongings as they sought safety, Monday, July 4, 2022, in Highland Park, Ill.
Lynn Sweet
/
AP
Terrified parade-goers fled Highland Park's Fourth of July parade after shots were fired, leaving behind their belongings as they sought safety, Monday, July 4, 2022, in Highland Park, Ill.

Mass shooting at a parade in Highland Park, Illinois kills six, a person of interest is in custody

  • Mass shooting at an Independence Day parade in Highland Park kills six, a person of interest is in custody
  • Governor Pritzker calls gun violence a uniquely American plague
  • Gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey urged people to pray and then move on and celebrate independence
  • A nonprofit serving women who've been sexually assaulted concerned about mental health following Roe vs. Wade ruling
  • Illinois makes race-based hair discrimination illegal
News
Related Stories