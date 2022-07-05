Mass shooting in a Highland Park leaves six dead, a person of interest is in custody | First Listen
Mass shooting at a parade in Highland Park, Illinois kills six, a person of interest is in custody
- Governor Pritzker calls gun violence a uniquely American plague
- Gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey urged people to pray and then move on and celebrate independence
- A nonprofit serving women who've been sexually assaulted concerned about mental health following Roe vs. Wade ruling
- Illinois makes race-based hair discrimination illegal