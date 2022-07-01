© 2022 NPR Illinois
Lucky Horseshoes pitcher dies in crash and more renovations for the state fairgrounds | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published July 1, 2022 at 7:07 AM CDT
First Listen logo

20-year-old Lucky Horseshoes pitcher dies in crash, more improvements planned for the state fairgrounds

Lucky Horseshoes pitcher dies in crash
The Illinois State Fairgrounds to see more improvements
UIS' new chancellor starts today
Drones may takeover for fireworks in shows this weekend
Environmental advocates decry US Supreme Court decision on EPA authority over carbon emissions
The state's 1% grocery tax is paused
Amy Beadle, from the Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau, details this weekend's festivities

News
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
