© 2022 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

A new initiative for planting cover crops and an effort to help families get food | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS
Published June 9, 2022 at 7:25 AM CDT
A cereal rye cover crop grows (at left) in a field where corn was recently harvested. Cover crops can capture nutrients such as nitrate and prevent them from polluting nearby streams.
A cereal rye cover crop grows (at left) in a field where corn was recently harvested. Cover crops can capture nutrients such as nitrate and prevent them from polluting nearby streams.

A new initiative for planting cover crops, an effort to help families get food and more top stories

A new initiative for planting cover crops
Summer meal program is underway, but there's an effort to make it easier for families to get food
Illinois' Democratic Party looking to change the presidential primary date
UIS Performing Arts Center requiring masks again
Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Mike Murphy talks about how the chamber helps businesses in the community

News
Related Stories